Young Boy Takes Home Office to High Court Over Benefits Ban

YOUNG BOY, of only five years old takes the Home Office to High Court over benefits ban.

The Home Office has been taken to the High Court by a five-year-old black British boy who is arguing that families like his are being racially discriminated against when they are denied access to benefits.

The boy’s lawyers on Wednesday argued in court that the no recourse to public funds (NRPF) policy put in place by the Home Office is unlawful as it denies access to benefits for some groups of migrants.

The lawyers claim that the policy is responsible for the creation of “an underclass of black British children.”

Adam Hundt, a partner at Deighton Pierce Glynn solicitors, who are representing the young boy said, “This policy is creating an underclass of black British children, which is outrageous. The only reason the five-year-old boy in this case is being treated differently from his white friends is because his mum came to the UK from somewhere else. We are asking the court for the policy to be quashed and for a public inquiry into NRPF.”

The Home Office have defended the policy and a spokesperson explained that, “The policy of no recourse to public funds has been upheld by successive governments, and maintains that those seeking to establish their family life in the UK must do so on a basis that prevents burdens on the taxpayer and promotes integration. People with leave under family and human rights routes can apply, free of charge, to have no recourse to public funds conditions lifted.”

