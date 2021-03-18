Woman Injured in Fire in Rincon de la Victoria

A WOMAN has been injured following a fire in Rincon de la Victoria.

According to reports, the woman was injured after a fire broke out in a home in Rincon de la Victoria.

The 77-year-old woman was transferred to a health centre after the fire, which is thought to have taken place at a home on Calle Los Rosales.

Members of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES), the Guardia Civil and the Local Police came out to the scene.

The news comes after a 92-year-old woman was forced to stay with a neighbour after a fire broke out at her home in Estepona.

The woman is said to have received burn injuries from the flames after a fire broke out at her Estepona home.

Members from the Provincial Firefighters Consortium put out the fire after it started at around 2.30am in an apartment in the Patio de Los Naranjos urbanisation.

Officials from the Local Police, National Police and health services also attended the fire.

After putting out the flames, firefighters ventilated the smoke damaged property.

The 92-year-old owner was rehoused after the fire in Estepona.

