WHO is set to dismiss the Chinese lab leak Covid theory when it publishes its findings next week

Following an extensive investigation in China over the origins of Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to firmly dismiss claims that the virus originated in a Chinese lab when it publishes its findings next week. Although full details of the controversial report haven’t yet been revealed, Liang Wannian, who was head Chinese contingent of the Beijing/WHO investigative team, told Chinese state media that their work has ultimately refuted the possibility that the global pandemic was as a result of a lab leak.

‘Future virus origins-tracing missions will no longer be focused on this area, unless there is new evidence,’ said Liang.

-- Advertisement --



The report is set to examine several theories of how the virus came in to being, with many nations long proclaiming it to have been an accident in a Wuhan virology lab. The US in particular has been an advocate of their theory, with former president Donald Trump referring to Covid as “the China virus” on countless occasions.

Mr Liang told the Global Times that ‘the virus is of natural origin’, adding that ‘it is extremely unlikely that the outbreak was caused by a laboratory leak.’

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier announced on Tuesday, March 16 that the sensitive report wouldn’t most likely be ready for publication sometime during the week beginning March 22.

‘What we hear from the technical experts, from the mission members, is that the report most likely will come out now next week,’ he told journalists.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WHO Set To Dismiss Chinese Lab Leak Covid Theory”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.