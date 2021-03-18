WHAT Happened On This Date In History

Famous events that happened on this date

1881: Barnum & Bailey Circus, travelling as “The Greatest Show on Earth”, debuts at Madison Square Garden, New York City, would last 146 years before closing in 2017

1891: Britain is linked to the continent by Telephone

1902: Enrico Caruso, the famous Italian tenor, becomes the first performer to ever make an actual record

1909: Einar Dessau of Denmark makes 1st ham broadcast

1965: Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space

1965: The Rolling Stones were fined £5 each for urinating in public

1967: ‘Penny Lane’ by The Beatles hits No1 in the charts

1977: The Clash release their first record – ‘White Riot’

1978: 250,000 attend rock concert California Jam II in Ontario, California

1982: Singer Teddy Pendergrass’ spinal cord severed in a car accident

1992: Donna Summer gets a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

2002: The Ramones are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rudolf Diesel: French-born German engineer, invented the diesel engine, born in Paris, France in 1858 (disappeared 1913)

Arthur Neville Chamberlain: British Prime Minister, born in Birmingham, England, 1869

Richard Condon: American author of The Manchurian Candidate, born in New York City in 1915 (died 1996)

Charley Pride: American country singer, born in Sledge, Mississippi in 1938 (died 2020)

Wilson Pickett: American R&B singer, born in Prattville, Alabama in 1941

(died 2006)

Ben Cohen: American co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, born in Brooklyn, New York in 1951

Irene Cara: Bronx actress/singer (Fame, DC Cab, Certain Fury), born in NYC, New York in 1959

Vanessa Williams: American singer, actress and 1st African American Miss America (1983), born in The Bronx, New York in 1963

Adam Levine: American singer (Maroon 5), born in Los Angeles, California in 1979

John Phillips: American singer and guitarist from The Mama & Papas

died aged 65 in 2001

Chuck Berry: (Charles Andersen), American rock n’ roll legend

died aged 90 in 2017

