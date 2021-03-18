Virgin Cruises To Only Allow Passengers Who Are Fully Vaccinated

VIRGIN CRUISES To Only Allow Passengers And Crew Memebers Who Are Fully Vaccinated



Virgin Voyages has announced that all passengers and crew members boarding their ships must have first had the full Covid vaccine, but stopped short of explaining what proof of having the jab will be required.

In a statement, Tom McAlpin, the CEO of Virgin Voyages said, “Our goal is to ensure that we’re providing the safest travel experience which means vaccinations for both our crew and passengers. This is a step towards the safe return to sailing and is the right decision for Virgin Voyages”.

He continued, “We’re really encouraged by the latest rollout plans in the May time frame from the new administration, and we know the future is about vaccinations. We’re an adult-only cruise line which allows for us to offer a highly controlled, safe environment for everyone on board”.

Adding, “Our business makes us uniquely set up to do this with testing and vaccine travel requirements. There’s a huge pent-up demand for travel, and Virgin Voyages will be ready to welcome you aboard soon”.

The new cruise brand had planned on launching in February last year, with its stunning new ship, Scarlet Lady, but was forced to delay due to the pandemic, and have now, according to the British daily newspaper, The Mirror, Virgin has unveiled two more luxurious ships, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady.

Saga, who specialise in over-50s travel, earlier this year announced the same message, that holidaymakers would need to be fully vaccinated against Covid to join its cruises and holidays in 2021, while P&O Cruises has recently started promoting a series of domestic cruises for this Summer, but again, all passengers must prove to be fully jabbed within seven days of travel, and be resident of the UK.

