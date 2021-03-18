VELEZ MALAGA Council has requested €16.5 million to reopen its tram service.

According to the council, Velez Malaga could reopen its tram if it receives the €16.5 million it has requested.

After announcing its plans to reopen the tram, the Velez Malaga Council has said it could use funding from the EU to get the tram running.

-- Advertisement --



The plan, which has been sent to the platform created by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), will ask for an investment of €8 million to begin the works.

The council said €2 million would be used to fix the tram infrastructure, €1 million on digitising, and €5 million on buying new trams.

Councillor of Mobility, Chema Dominguez, said: “Our idea is to sell the three existing ones, which are very large and do not allow passing frequencies of less than 20 minutes, and replace them with five other smaller ones to achieve frequencies of a maximum of 15 minutes.”

The council also said it wants to create new bike lanes and electric scooter rental firms, with funding of €1.5 million.

The councillor said: “We already have several scooter rental companies interested in settling in Velez Malaga.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Velez Malaga Requests €16.5 Million to Reopen Tram”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.