Vanessa Bryant Names Four LA Sheriff’s Deputies Who Shared Photos Of Crash That Killed Kobe And Their Daughter.

ON March 10, Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa won the right to learn the names of the eight Los Angeles County sheriff deputies who had allegedly taken and privately shared graphic photographs from the crash scene – and she has now revealed four of the names on social media.

Vanessa Bryant posted documents from her lawsuit in which she named four sheriff’s deputies she says shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Ms Bryant identifies deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales, with Mr Cruz allegedly sharing photos of Kobe Bryant’s body with a bar worker. The others are said to have passed around “gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches.”

Sky News reports that none of the officers were directly involved in investigating the crash or had any legitimate reason for taking or passing around the graphic photos.

Court documents show one deputy took between 25 and 100 photos focusing on the “victim’s remains.”

There was no official response from authorities, but Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted: “We will refrain from trying this case in the media and will wait for the appropriate venue.”

The tragic helicopter crash back in January 2020 killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, who were on their way to a game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

After the photos were leaked, the offending officers were ordered to delete the photos, however, Bryant felt the department’s response had not been adequate.

As per a lawsuit filed by Bryant, which has been obtained by the Los Angeles Times: "Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos. "Mrs Bryant was distressed to learn that the Department did not initiate a formal investigation until after the LA Times broke the story on or about February 28, and that the Department had taken few if any steps to contain the spread of the photos."