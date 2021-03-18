Valencia Policeman Risks His Life Saving A Worker Suspended In a Cradle 12 Floors High

AN Off-Duty Policeman In Valencia Risks His Life Saving A Worker Suspended In a Broken Cradle 12 Floors Up

An off-duty National Police officer belonging to the Special Operations Group (GOES) risked his life on Wednesday morning (March 17) to rescue a worker who was stuck on a detached cradle on the 12th floor of a tower block building in Valencia.

The incident occurred at around 9am when the officer responded to the employee’s calls for help, and even upon seeing how risky the situation was, with the broken cradle hanging precariously on just one wire, the brave officer entered the building and made his way up to the corresponding floor to try and execute his assistance to the stranded worker.

With no fear or doubt about the dangerous predicament he was placing himself in, the officer first used a cable to secure himself before reaching down to grab the workman’s hand and haul him up onto his position on the balcony to safety.

The actions of this brave officer, even while off-duty, just goes to show the respect they give to their badge when they join the force, pledging to dedicate themselves to the safety and the lives of the public during times of danger.

Now it is hoped that his commanding officer will recognise his officer’s act of immense bravery, and honour a man who has done his badge and his force proud once again in the eyes of the public, as reported by daily Spanish publication h50.es.


