US fugitive wanted for sexual abuse of foster daughter arrested in Spain

NATIONAL POLICE have arrested a man wanted in the USA for sexually abusing an underage girl for 12 years in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz.

The abuse began in August 2002, when the child, who was six at the time, entered the home of the detainee and his wife in foster care. From then on, he sexually abused her, with the situation getting worse when she turned 12. It continued until was 18 years old and left home.

Via the ENFAST Network (European Network of Fugitive Search Teams), the US Marshall reported the possible presence in Spain of a retired North American soldier, wanted by the United States authorities for sexually abusing a minor.

He was arrested by National Police just 24 hours later when he was leaving home with his wife.

There have been several arrests and trials in Spain in the past week involving suspects of sexually abusing minors.

In Dos Hermanas, Sevilla, a 78-year-old man was arrested for abusing his seven-year-old granddaughter when she was in his care 20 years ago.

Another two men in their twenties were arrested for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a girl of 16 in Revilla de Camargo, Cantabria, in 2015. A third man is also wanted for this crime.

A man, 31, is facing 10 years in prison for getting a 17-year-old girl drunk in March 2017, raping her in his car while she was unconscious and then abandoning her in the street in Cornella de Llobregat, where she was found and taken to hospital.

Another man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing his partner’s 22-month-old great-granddaughter in Valladolid. He had already served 10 years in prison for a prior sentence for sexual abuse of minors.

