Tree plague slows down in Alicante province

THE Xylella Fastiosa plague, first detected in Guadalest almond trees four years ago, is slowing down.

According to the regional government’s Agriculture department, 72 Alicante municipalities have been affected by the bacterium that attacks and kills trees.

Involving a total of 128,116 hectares, the 350-hectare increase – 0.26 per cent of the total – was encouraging, the Generalitat said.

A report published in the region’s Official Bulletin (DOGV) concluded that the plague has been contained after acting on EU directives initially requiring the eradication of all infected trees within a 100-metre radius. This has since been reduced to 50 metres.

The Asaja association, which represents Alicante province farmers and growers, opposes the EU strategy although regional Agriculture secretary Roger Llanes insisted that the results demonstrated its effectiveness.

“This proves that we were doing the right thing after having worked to change the initial conditions and saving a further 200,000 almond trees by reducing the eradication radius,” Llanes said.

Mireia Molla, who heads the Generalitat’s Agriculture department, announced that the regional government has set aside a €700,000 allocation that will pay growers up to 100 per cent of the cost of replanting the areas were trees were felled.

