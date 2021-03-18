TODDLER left alone in pram on Chelmsley Wood street at 3 am.

Police rushed to the scene after a passer-by reported that a two-year-old toddler had been found abandoned in their pram in the early hours of the morning in Chelmsley Wood.

The passer-by claimed to have seen the two-year-old alone and abandoned in the pram when he was walking along Chelmsley Road, Chelmsley Wood on Tuesday March 16, shortly after 3 am.

-- Advertisement --



The passer-by quickly reported the lone toddler to the police, and said that “within a minute” the police had rushed to the scene near the Circus Avenue junction, complete with three cars and a total of five officers.

The passer-by posted on social media which saw the local community react to the incident of the toddler being left alone. The post was quickly taken down from Facebook though, and West Midlands Police have asked people not to share the post.

Luckily the two-year-old was returned home safely, but the parent is now said to be assisting with police enquiries according to West Midlands Police.

A spokeswoman for the police said, “Officers were called yesterday morning, March 16, to reports of a child in a pram on their own.

“The two-year-old was returned home safely and the parent of the child is assisting us with our enquiries.

“We are aware of a post that was shared on social media in relation to the incident and would ask people not to continue sharing.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Toddler Left Alone in Pram On Chelmsley Wood Street at 3 am”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.