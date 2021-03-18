Tinder Date Murderer Given A Life Sentence

Tinder Date Murderer Sent Down For life With A Minimum Of 19 Years.

A cruise line worker was stabbed to death by her stalker ex-boyfriend because she went on a Tinder date with another man. Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28, was murdered by Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 31, in a ‘frenzied’ stabbing attack after he followed her home in Southampton, Hampshire, on September 21 2019.

Ourzat had been in a relationship with Miss Ortiz-Lozano, who he had met at a school in Spain, for 12 years- they had apparently split up a month before the attack.

The father of Miss Ortiz-Lozano’s told the court that their family is ’emotionally destroyed’ and asked his daughter’s killer ‘how could you do this to us?’ As she passed a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years, the judge branded Ourzat’s attack ‘savage, ferocious and sustained’.

The couple to Sprinkles ice cream parlour and the Giddy Bridge pub – but they left early after she spotted Ourzat come into the pub- the jury heard he had been caught on CCTV “hiding in the shadows” outside the pub.

Ourzat then stalked the pair home before following Cristina inside and stabbing her 23 times with a kitchen knife while her date waited outside. Frightened Breso-Biosca told neighbours to “call the police and somebody help me because he’s going to kill her”.

He kicked the door down and ran inside to see Ourzat on top of Cristina as he held a knife in his hand. Ourzat, who is of Moroccan descent, remained emotionless as his sentence was read out at Winchester Crown Court, Hampshire on Wednesday, March 17.

Judge Jane Miller QC said: “After she told you it was over, you clearly saw red. In the months after and on the night you killed Cristina, you adopted a ‘poor me’ attitude. You didn’t accept at any stage that the end of the relationship was your fault. After the relationship ended in that month you decided to wallow in self-pity. You saw Cristina sitting, talking with a young man. You were jealous and were upset at her moving on and from jealousy to anger is a short step.”

Stephen Moses, mitigating for Ourzat, read out a letter from the killer.

“I feel ashamed as to who I have become. I don’t know how i was able to cause such damage and destruction. Everything got out of hand. I never thought of hurting the person I love the most. I live in a nightmare and I hate myself. I am disgusted. I will never feel peace again living with what I did. To Cristina’s family and her father Manuel, I beg for your forgiveness. I do not deserve anything good from this life.”

Ourzat, who first told police he was stabbed first by Cristina and was on anti-depressants, denied murdering his victim, instead claiming he was guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

