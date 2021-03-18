Three Killed and Eleven Injured in Bus Blast in Afghanistan.

THREE people were killed and eleven more have been wounded in a blast on a bus said to be carrying government employees in Sar-e-Kotal road in Kabul’s District 17 on Thursday, March 18. According to police, a bus carrying civilians was targeted in the explosion.

However, eyewitness reports claim that the bus had actually been carrying government employees, stating that a 4Runner and a Coaster type vehicles were destroyed in the blast.

On Monday, March 15, another bus carrying government employees was hit by a bomb in the city, which killed five people – including four women.

Among the women tragically killed, one of them was believed to be pregnant. A child was also said to be killed in the explosion in downtown Kabul. According to Tolo News, the bus was carrying employees of two government ministries. Thirteen civilians were also wounded in the explosion.

Ahead of the deadline for the planned withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan this May, there has been an increase in the targeted attacks on government employees.

According to estimates by TOLO news, 144 people have been killed and 214 others have been wounded in different security incidents in the last 18 days.

