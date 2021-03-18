This Morning’s Phillip Schofield Speaks Out About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drama.

THIS MORNING’S Phillip Schofield accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of “stabbing a knife through the heart of the monarchy” after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 58-year-old was joined by commentators Beverley Turner and Gyles Brandreth to discuss claims by journalist Gayle King on March 17’s show. Sitting alongside co-host Holly Willoughby, they heard how Gayle King, who is said to be a friend of Meghan, had insisted she spoke to the couple over the weekend, stating that the palace was putting out fake stories about them.

King told CBS: “I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, the false stories are coming out that are disparaging against Meghan still.

“No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time.

“They both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that’s Harry’s family.”

Reacting to this, Phil said: “There’s been an enormous amount of sympathy over the race issue and the mental health issue… but looking at the polls that sympathy seems to be ebbing away.

“Isn’t there this feeling Gyles, that you’ve made your point, essentially shut up now and get on with your quiet American life, you’ve stabbed a knife through the heart of the monarchy… but stop now.”

