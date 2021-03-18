The way it was in La Vila

VILLAJOYOSA’S RAMPARTS: A section has emerged while restoring and old building Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VESTIGES of the sentry walkway on Villajoyosa’s ramparts emerged during rehabilitation of a property in the Old Quarter’s Calle Pou.

This has provided a convincing clue to the width of the ramparts at this section of wall facing the sea and also corresponds to the apse of the Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion parish church.

This supports the theory that the church and the wall were built at the same time, following a corsair attack that destroyed the existing church and wall. A new wall built in front of the original was finished in 1555 or thereabouts, according to historians.

“This surprising discovery tells us a little more about our history and sheds more light on Villajoyosa’s Old Quarter,” explained La Vila’s Heritage councillor Xente Sebastia.

The find was made in the same building – currently under conversion into an hotel with eight rooms – where a section of Roman masonry was recently located.

“This is now being studied at Vilamuseu in line with the Valencia region’s Cultural Heritage law,” Sebastia revealed.


Possibly the Roman find will be returned to where it was found and put on display at the hotel, he added.

“Similarly, the recently-discovered walkway will be conserved in optimum condition for future visits,” Sebastia said.

