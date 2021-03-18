The best of Spanish TV on Netflix

With an amazing amount of content on Netflix these days, check out some of these thrilling, alluring, and artistically talented shows featuring the Spanish language and countryside.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel)

Even though the English title, “Money Heist,” could be contrived as a common-sounding title, fear not—this Álex Pina Spanish drama has nothing to do with anything common. The heist takes place at the Royal Mint of Spain, where the Salvador Dalí-masked group intends to print and steal several billion Euros.

During the tense hostage situation, backstories reveal individual motivation and how they came to be where they are, as well as how they got their code-named personas. As the seasons progress, the high-stakes series ramps up and up, keeping the thrills wild indeed. This tv series gives you the thrill of an online casino with all the tension and the adrenaline in each episode.

-- Advertisement --



Dark Desire (Oscuro Deseo)

Set in Mexico, this fabulous series focuses on Alma (Maite Perroni—recognizable from another favorite telenovela Rebelde), as a married woman having an affair with a mysterious hot 20-something, Darío (Alejandro Speitzer).

For Darío, we soon learn his lust for Alma is actually something more akin to obsession—and the sultry onscreen affair fast becomes a thriller, coupled with several plot twists and wild, alluring sex scenes—more than most can count.

Valeria

If you love action, sometimes you want to take a breather and watch something lighter—Valeria is that show. Valeria is a character you’ll love to get to know because she’s so well done. As an aspiring novelist, she discovers her life has derailed through a series of events that have led to a bizarre love triangle. She has support and love, as well as other fabulous characters working with her onscreen.

Élite

A quite intense achievement for the writers and producers to make sure that every one of their protagonists look like a suspect during the murder investigation of a classmate at a rich Spanish private school.

All of them are suspects, in fact, from working-class characters to the mean school girls. This show, a Netflix original, became a binge-worthy hit due to the great writing which covered wealth inequality, religion, and sexuality. They’ve been able to keep its thrills and twists new and fresh, even after the first season ended in a fabulous way.

Grand Hotel

This series revolves around the owners of a hotel—all family members—and the servants in the Palacio de la Magdalena in Santander, Cantabria, and it’s set back in 1905. A woman has disappeared at the hotel, and her brother has come to investigate it. That’s the focus of the plot, which covers romance, mystery, murder, intrigue, and comedy, along with some blackmail thrown in.

The Spanish spoken in this show is quite formal, so viewers will experience the proper way of speaking Spanish, and you’ll also experience what the Spanish lifestyle during the early 20th century was like. A must-see for sure.

Velvet

This Spanish drama series is set in the late 1950s at a very important fashion house in Madrid, Spain. The love story between one of the seamstresses and the heir of the company is quite fascinating.

Also, along with all the clothing vocabulary of the Spanish language, you’ll learn so much about the Spanish clothing business, too. Moreover, clothing styles from the 1950s are done quite well for this Netflix show, which adds to the fascinating viewing experience.

Cocaine Coast

This crime drama series is based on a novel by journalist Nacho Carretero, and it is set in the 1980s in Galicia (an area in north-western Spain). Because the fishing industry was in a depression, the fishermen had to resort to other measures to make money, so they found an opportunity to get involved in illegal activities—things like moving contraband and trafficking drugs.

The series covers one fisherman in particular who ends up becoming quite the successful cocaine smuggler between Latin American suppliers and European. What’s unique about this Netflix feature is that you’ll learn the Galician accent and some Galician words, as well as some particular vocabulary on drugs and drug trafficking. Added to that, the Galician culture and beautiful landscape of Galicia are spectacular to watch. Highly recommended!

Morocco: Love in Time of War

This war drama series takes place in Melilla (a Spanish autonomous community located in the north of Africa) during the 1920s while the Rif War was taking place. This show examines several inexperienced nurses who are dispatched to open a hospital in the region.

The use of a more formal Spanish language in this one reminds of The Grand Hotel and The Cable Girls, and so going forward, you will hear and learn a more proper way to speak Spanish. There’s also some Spanish history to take in with this series. Spanish words covering war and medicine are also used in this fantastic series.