Spurs OUT of the Europa League After Extra-Time Drama.

A SENSATIONAL hat-trick from Mislav Orsic, including a goal in extra-time, ensured Dinamo Zagreb overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn a place in Friday’s quarter-final and semi-final draws.

Zagreb, who saw their manager extraordinary resign on March 16, lost the first-leg in London seven days earlier.

Zoran Mamic stepped down from his role as Dinamo Zagreb boss with immediate effect after being sentenced to prison. Damir Krznar replaced Mamic for tonight’s game after Mamic was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for embezzlement and tax evasion.

However, Mamic was not missed as Orsic scored a brilliant hat-trick, two goals in the second half and a fabulous third in extra-time to help Dinamo complete a remarkable comeback to dispatch Spurs 3-2 on aggregate.

Orsic deservedly curled the hosts ahead on the night with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box and swept home Iyayi Atiemwen’s cross to bring the tie level.

An away goal would have swung the tie and send Spurs through, but they could not find a way back, as Harry Kane was thwarted twice by superb saves from Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic before hat-trick hero Orsic completed his magnificent performance with a low finish past Lloris.

