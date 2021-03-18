Spain’s First Kidney Cross-Transplant Performed on a Girl with Incompatible Blood Type

SPAIN’S first kidney cross-transplant performed on a girl with an incompatible blood type.

In a history making transplant for Spain a young girl has received a kidney cross-transplant. The pioneering surgery was carried out at the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu along with the Hospital Clínic.

This is the first paediatric kidney transplant of its type that has taken place in Spain between people that have blood groups which are incompatible. The surgery was performed by the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Esplugues de Llobregat, and the Hospital Clínic in Spain’s Barcelona.

The hospitals explained that they were successfully able to take an adult kidney from a patient in Sevilla and transplant it into an eight-year-old girl who lives in Esplugues, Candela. The girl has suffered with kidney issues since she was only 20 months old.

The young girl previously had a kidney transplant when she was four years old but sadly though, after only 24 hours the kidney developed thrombosis and the young girl had to spend a further four years using dialysis.

The cross-transplant programme saw the girl’s father happily donate a kidney to the recipient in Sevilla. Cross-transplantation, often referred to as a domino transplants involves two or more incompatible donors-recipients which then create a domino effect of transplants.

