SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR Delivers Pints in A Cherry Picker right to people’s windows.

Sophie will be delivering pints directly to people’s windows using a cherry picker as she has teamed up with Heineken in a world first lockdown pint delivery, which is direct to people’s windows.

The aim is to bring alcohol free beer to people working from home after a year of Coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor spoke about the cherry picker and the window deliveries and said, “You’re certainly going to be the talk of the neighbourhood if a bar on a cherry picker appears outside your window during the working day!

“At times like this people need a bit of light relief and after a year of working at home, this is a unique way to make home working a bit better.”

London will not be the only place to see the unique service as beer will also be delivered free, to windows in Birmingham. Lucky Birmingham residents will have their pints delivered by the Twang frontman Phil Etheridge.

Manchester and Edinburgh will also be able to get their alcohol free pints, as Divina de Campo, a RuPaul contestant will be delivering in Manchester. The Edinburgh deliveries will be carried out by writer and comedian Eleanor Morton.

A competition will take place to see who gets a chance to have their own window home delivery.

Matt Saltzstein, Beer Unit Director at Heineken commented: “It’s all about saying ‘now you can’. Now you can enjoy a beer break while working from home with a tasty alcohol free option. We wanted to bring this message to home workers in a memorable way.”

