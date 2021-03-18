Policemen who beat up man and daughter in Linares released from prison

TWO police officers accused of assaulting a man and his 14-year-old daughter in Linares, Jaen, have been released from prison.

The judge has said that they are not a flight risk and they are required to appear in court on the first and fifteenth day of every month.

-- Advertisement --



The events for which they had been remanded in prison without bail took place on the afternoon of February 12 on the terrace of a bar in Linares when a fight broke out between a man and his brother-in-law with two off-duty policemen, one of them a deputy inspector. The victim’s 14-year-old daughter was also attacked. When reprimanded by onlookers, one of the officers proceeded to “dance” for the cameras.

The events were recorded by several witnesses and the videos went viral on social media, causing outrage against the police and a string of riots and disturbances.

Their badges and weapons were taken from them immediately and the National Police opened disciplinary proceedings against them the following day.

The officers were initially remanded in prison without bail as the judge feared that they could destroy or conceal evidence or flee from justice. However, they have now been released.

They could face up to five years in prison for grievous bodily harm, and are now banned from communicating with the victim by any means or coming within 200 metres of him or his daughter.

The public and private prosecution were opposed to their release, but the judge considers there is no danger of concealing, altering or destroying evidence, as there are many recordings of the events and witnesses have already testified.

Esto ha sucedido en Linares (Jaén). Dos agentes de la Policía Nacional, propinan puñetazos y patadas a un hombre al que intentan detener. Luego golpean a su hija, menor de edad, y al resto de personas que estaban por allí. pic.twitter.com/EmwS3nc5pE — PabloMM (@pablom_m) February 12, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Policemen who beat up man and daughter in Linares released from prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.