POLICE arrest young children after OAP shockingly attacked in street and left with a head injury.

Police have allegedly arrested two young children after an OAP was horrifically attacked in a West Yorkshire street leaving him with a head injury. Police officers were called to the scene of the incident on Wednesday, March 17, after they received reports that a pensioner had been attacked and was suffering from a head injury.

The attack took place in Newsome in Huddersfield, West Yorks and police were called to the scene at shortly after 8am. According to Yorkshire Live a small pool of blood could be seen on the floor near the Clarence pub and areas of Towngate were cordoned off by police officers.

So far West Midlands police have confirmed that two males have been arrested in connection with the event, but they have not given the age of the two males that were arrested. It is believed though that the suspects are both only nine years old, reported The Sun.

The victim of the horrific attack was left with “a big crack in his head” after being assaulted by the two males according to one shocked eyewitness.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said, “The call came in at 8.11am. A male has been taken to hospital with a head injury – not thought to be serious at this time.

“Two males have been arrested and enquiries are continuing.

“We have to get to the bottom of what happened here and make sure it is dealt with properly.

“The people involved need to recognise that this is unacceptable behaviour in a civilised society.

“Occurrences like this are very rare which makes it even more shocking when they do happen.”

