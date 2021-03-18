Pitch and Putt fundraiser in Alfaz

Pitch and Putt fundraiser in Alfaz
TOURNAMENT: Alfaz Lions and L’Alfasir-Albir Golf Club raised €600 for the Food Bank Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S Food Bank received €600 from a Pitch and Putt tournament between the Lions Club and Club Internacional de Golf L’Alfas-Albir.

Fifty players took part in the tournament, which raised €500 with another €101.06 from a collection box that the Food Bank will use for treats for children over Easter.

The Alfaz Lions Club was founded more than 30 years ago and collaborates on local social projects with the Social Volunteers Association and Alfaz town hall, while also participating in international charity campaigns.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

