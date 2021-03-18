ALFAZ’S Food Bank received €600 from a Pitch and Putt tournament between the Lions Club and Club Internacional de Golf L’Alfas-Albir.

Fifty players took part in the tournament, which raised €500 with another €101.06 from a collection box that the Food Bank will use for treats for children over Easter.

The Alfaz Lions Club was founded more than 30 years ago and collaborates on local social projects with the Social Volunteers Association and Alfaz town hall, while also participating in international charity campaigns.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pitch and Putt fundraiser in Alfaz.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.