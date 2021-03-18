Piers Morgan is BACK! He Says Reports of His ITV Demise “Have Been Greatly Exaggerated”.

PIERS MORGAN will be back on TV just nine days after storming off the Good Morning Britain set following the criticism that he faced over his Meghan Markle mental health remarks.

The 55-year-old tweeted that he will be returning to ITV for his show “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories” writing, “Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated…. I’m back already.” He will be interviewing Coleen Nolan to discuss her showbiz life and career.

Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated…. I’m back already. 👇👇⁦@NolanColeen⁩ pic.twitter.com/c4g6MvXDbH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2021



The pre-recorded programme, which is due to air at 9pm (GMT) on Thursday, March 18, showed a preview clip in which Nolan claims paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile asked her back to his hotel room when she was 14 years old. Last week’s show was cancelled due to the Lorraine Kelly Dunblane documentary.

Morgan has yet to be permanently replaced on GMB, with Ben Shephard stepping in to host the show instead all week. However, the results of his departure have seen a significant drop in viewership for the breakfast time show.

GMB lost around 255,000 viewers since the shocking departure of the controversial host – dropping from 1.15 million viewers last week to an average of 896,000 viewers to the show on Monday, March 15.

Piers Morgan’s decision to step down as host of Good Morning Britain has been met with great disappointment from viewers with many begging ITV to take him back. Piers sensationally quit his role as host on the ITV morning show after he received a backlash over his comments regarding Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Signatures on three petitions calling for Piers to be reinstated on Good Morning Britain have now reached more than 240,000, but he made it clear he will not return to GMB.

ITV have been desperately trying to fill in the presenter’s position left by Morgan, with 42-year-old Rob Rinder, a lawyer and TV host who viewers will already know for his daytime reality courtroom show, Judge Rinder, being touted as a possible replacement.

