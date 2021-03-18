PIERS MORGAN announces his return to ITV after sensationally quitting Good Morning Britain

Controversial TV presenter Piers Morgan has announced on Thursday, March 18 that he is ‘already back’ at ITV following his resignation from Good Morning Britain eight days ago after the station received a record number of complaints following Morgan’s rant about Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

In addition to Meghan Markle herself reporting Morgan to Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator received more than 57,000 complaints about the presenter’s claims that he didn’t believe the Duchess when she said she had felt suicidal and received no support from the wider royal family. Now, ahead of an interview with Coleen Nolan scheduled to air tonight (March 18), Piers has assured his fans that rumours of his departure have been blown out of proportion and that he hasn’t in fact left ITV.

The 55-year-old tweeted: ‘Reports of my ITV demise have been greatly exaggerated…. I’m back already. @NolanColeen.’

Earlier this week Morgan was reportedly at the centre of a £10 million bidding war between GB News and News UK, who both wanted to snap up the outspoken star.

A source told The Mirror, “People love his honesty, even the people that don’t like him, they can’t help but be interested in what he says. He has had millions of pounds worth of offers. He turned GMB into a ratings hit, it seems everything he touches turns to gold. Some of the offers have hit the £10million mark, and it seems he may be able to land exactly what he wants”.

