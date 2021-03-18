No proposal for UK Asylum Seekers to be processed in Gibraltar

THE Gibraltar Government very quickly scotched any suggestion that UK asylum seekers are to be processed in Gibraltar despite assumptions made in the National Press.

It says that matters relating to immigration to and from Gibraltar are the responsibility of Ministers in Gibraltar under the 2006 Gibraltar Constitution.

Gibraltar legislation (the Immigration, Asylum and Refuge Act) governs the presence of asylum seekers in Gibraltar, not UK law.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has as a result written to the Home Secretary, Rt Hon Priti Patel, to confirm, therefore, that reports in the media are groundless speculation.

Mr Picardo has, in addition to the Constitutional and legal issues that arise, emphasised the geographic limitations of Gibraltar and Gibraltar’s potential new fluidity arrangements with the Schengen area as additional reasons why Gibraltar would be unable to host the processing of asylum seekers to the United Kingdom in Gibraltar.

Additionally, Mr Picardo has said that Gibraltar nonetheless remains ready to work with the United Kingdom Government in any area in which it may be possible, as part of the role Gibraltar plays in the wider UK family of nations.

Mr Picardo has reminded Ms Patel of the magnificent support Gibraltar has received from the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary on matters related to Brexit and Covid-19 generally. He has also suggested that Ms Patel and he should meet when travel restrictions are lifted and he is next in London.

The Chief Minister said: “Gibraltar is always ready to help the United Kingdom as part of the British family of nations. We play an important part in defence and are ready to consider any other way we can work with the UK.

“We have had magnificent help from the UK on the Covid-19 pandemic, from sovereign guarantees to vaccinations provided at no cost.

“We will not ever shirk our responsibility to help where we can. Our geography makes some things difficult, however, and the processing of asylum seekers to the UK in Gibraltar would be one of them.

“Immigration is an area of my responsibility as Chief Minister under the Gibraltar Constitution and I can confirm that this issue has not been raised with me at any level. I would have made clear this is not area on which we believe we can assist the UK.

“I have nonetheless wanted to emphasise to the Home Secretary that we stand ready to help in other areas. I know she is a strong supporter of Gibraltar so I have proposed we should meet in London when travel restrictions are lifted.”

