Nerja Holds Meeting to Bring in Tourists

The Mayor of Nerja has held a meeting to speak about plans to bring in tourists.

Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo, and the president of the Entrepreneurs Association, Juan Carlos Pinilla, have held a meeting with Councillor for Security and Transportation, Francisco Arce, the Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen Lopez, the Chief of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo, the Coordinator of Civil Protection, Jose Merino, and the member of the AEN committee, Jose Antonio Jaime.

The council said the meeting talked about the “need for the council and the businessmen to continue working together for the benefit of locals and tourists.”

The news comes after the council said it would be recruiting three new officers for the Nerja Local Police.

Councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce, said: “We continue working on strengthening the staff of our Local Police, which will have a positive impact on the safety of our residents and visitors, as well as the working conditions of the staff itself. Another measure with which we continue to fulfil our commitment to improve the service.”

According to Nerja Council, the two new Local Police officers have already begun their training after being taken on as interns.

The council said the recruits started “after the completion of the selection process for internal promotion.”

