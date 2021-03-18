National Police Set to be Equipped with Tasers and Personal Cameras.

NATIONAL POLICE will now have their bulletproof vests fitted with tasers and personal cameras after being identified by many officers as key components in the preventions of crimes.

The taser will be holstered in one of the compartments offered by the vest and the personal camera, which would record police actions, would be placed just above the centre of the chest, the vest includes ribbons, according to El Confidencial.

For years, officers from all police forces – National Police, Guardia Civil and local police – have demanded the incorporation of these two elements that they consider key to be able to intervene in the event of incidents on the street with “safety guarantees.”

The taser, or stun-gun, electric shocks and immobilises a person who may represent a threat. Police consider it a good option to be able to immobilise, for example, someone who is wielding a knife, without having to resort to firing a shot with the handgun provided.

The demand for personal cameras has been growing in all police forces for years especially since the rise in media coverage due to the accusation of having exceeded the use of force. Many officers believe that they should have cameras that record everything that happens at work.

By doing so, they could provide a judge with the recording, as proof of their intervention in the face of possible manipulated images or taken out of context, and to defend themselves against these complaints of “police violence”.

