Moscow Ballet Brings Romeo and Juliet to Torrevieja.

THE Royal Moscow Ballet continues to celebrate its more than 30 years on stages around the world by inviting you to enjoy one of the most emblematic works of the classical ballet repertoire, ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

Based on the play by William Shakespeare and with music by Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet is one of the most popular ballets in the world and its coming to Torrevieja Auditorium on Saturday, May 15.

Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love while their respective families, the Montagues and the Capulets, have a bitter rivalry that ends in staining the streets of Verona with blood.

In the midst of these family brawls and the wedding plans that the family has imposed on Juliet, the young lovers plot to escape together, heading to their tragic final destination.

Each year, the Royal Moscow Ballet gives at least 50 performances from its classical and contemporary repertoire on the best stages in Europe visiting countries such as Italy, France, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Germany, Austria and now Ireland.

The company’s Artistic Manager, Anastasya Emelianova, has a repertoire that includes leading roles in The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Carmen, The Sleeping Beauty, Tristan & Isolde, Vasilisa, Romeo & Juliet, Time, Don Quixote, Headwinds and others.

Tickets can be purchased via www.bacantix.com – just search Romeo and Juliet.

