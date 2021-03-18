More trees for Calpe

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More trees for Calpe
BOTANICAL GARDENS: Ifach high school pupils plant native Mediterranean varieties Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE commemorated World Tree Day by planting 120 seedlings in the town’s Botanical Garden.

The initiative, which originated with Rotary Club Calpe Ifach, also has the support of the town hall’s Education, Environment and Gardens departments.

The first phase has already been carried out by pupils taking a vocational Gardening course at Calpe’s Ifach high school who have been hard at work since the beginning of the school year, transforming the Botanical Gardens into a natural space where the public can enjoy the open air.

The seedlings are all native varieties that include carobs, olives, holm oaks, red junipers and nettle trees donated by the regional government’s Agriculture department.

Their trees’ name plates will be provided by the Rotary Club Calpe Ifach, who are also donating equipment for the high school’s Gardening course.

