More than 127,000 sign petition calling for full public inquiry into the UK response to the Covid crisis.

ORGANISERS of the petition, March For Change, have argued that the “UK now has the highest Covid-19 death rate in the world” and that “through lacking a clear strategy and decisive action the government has failed to gain control of this virus, costing thousands of lives and livelihoods.”

“To the Prime Minister and leaders of UK political parties: commit to a full public inquiry into the UK response to the coronavirus outbreak,” they urged.

Appealing to the public to support the call for a public inquiry, March For Change UK said: “The UK is currently on course to be the worst-hit European country, suggesting systemic failings in the approach taken to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“The number of lives lost may jump further when we account for the inadequate reporting of coronavirus casualties in the community and in care homes, which raises questions about government honesty in documenting the crisis.”

They have cited “several scandals”, including the ‘herd immunity’ strategy, dropping contact tracing, woefully inadequate Covid-19 testing, and “a slow, half-committed initial response while other European countries locked down fast.”

“Combined, these have likely cost many lives,” they added.

There has also been a shocking dearth of support for the NHS with key supplies… this has endangered our frontline staff and patients alike. All political leaders must now commit to an inquiry to identify what has gone wrong, learn the lessons, and ensure it never happens again,” said March For Change.

So far the petition has received 127,578 signatures, nearing its target of 150,000.

