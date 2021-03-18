MERCADONA announces a range of seasonal jobs throughout Spain

Retail giant Mercadona has announced the creation of a range of new jobs throughout the country in the run-up to Easter and summer 2021. The company is currently sourcing staff for various establishments and positions all across Spain and full details of all the available opportunities can be found on the Mercadona website.

The main positions on offer are for supermarket staff to serve at the tills and replenish stock, while the company is also recruiting warehouse personnel. In the province of Alicante, there are vacancies at Mercadona’s establishments in Orihuela, Albatera, Crevillent, Calpe, Benissa and Aspe among others, while several locations in both Valencia and Castellon are also seeking new staff for their summer and Easter campaigns.

-- Advertisement --



The supermarket chain, directed by Juan Roig, has continued to expand its empire despite the coronavirus pandemic, and announced the building of a brand new facility in the El Fuerte industrial estate, above the La Torrecilla urbanisation in Rhonda just last week. The new project, which will be built on 8,000 square metres of land and call for a €6 million investment, will bring much needed jobs to the area, as well as generating an income for the city council.

The supermarket recently confirmed its intention to distribute more than €4 million in bonuses to its 90,000 workforce throughout Spain and Portugal as a way of saying thanks for the dedication and hard work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mercadona Announces a Range Of Jobs Throughout Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.