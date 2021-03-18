Mayor of London Urges Organisations to Sign Up to Women’s Night Safety Charter.

ORGANISATIONS across London are being urged to help ensure women stay safe across the capital at night by signing up to the Women’s Night Safety Charter, which has been launched by the Mayor of London.

The safety of women and girls on London’s streets has been brought into sharp focus following the tragic death of Sarah Everard, he said.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has urged councils, businesses, venues and other organisations to support the charter as he sets out his vision for how a safe and thriving night-time reopening can lead the city’s economic and social recovery from the pandemic.

Almost 400 organisations have apparently already signed up for the charter since it was introduced in 2018. It sets out guidance for venues, operators, charities, councils and businesses to improve safety at night for women – including better training of staff, encouraging the reporting of harassment and ensuring public spaces are safe.

Capital Arches McDonalds, the Ministry of Sound, Drinkaware, the O2, Portman Group, Lambeth Council, and Transport for London are among those who have already signed up to the charter and pledged to take action to help lower the risk of crime against women when they are working or enjoying a night out.

The Mayor today (March 18) unveiled a series of measures to support the future of the capital’s life after 6pm and called on the Government to do more to help struggling night-time businesses and enable councils to improve high streets for all at night.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “We have all felt the outpouring of grief and anger from women following the tragic death of Sarah Everard, and the daily reality of male violence against women and girls. Things can and must change. I am committed to taking action to improve safety for women at day and night and that includes urging organisations across London to get behind the Women’s Night Safety Charter which will help venues and councils to take some simple, but important, steps to help women and girls feel safer on our capital’s streets after dark.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, our city’s life at night has a vital role to play in both our economic and social recovery. That’s why we have laid out some of the boldest and most innovative plans for life after 6pm in any global city to help revive London’s high streets and ensure they are safe, inclusive, rescue our world-class night-time industries and support our vital night workers.

“But without the right financial support from the Government, that recovery cannot be guaranteed and that’s why I’m asking ministers to join with us in supporting our night-time businesses so they are ready to welcome Londoners again as lockdown measures begin to ease.”



