Matt Hancock Admits The Real Reason Behind Reduced Vaccine Numbers

MATT HANCOCK Admits The Real Reason Behind The Reduced Vaccine Numbers in the UK



Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs today (Thursday 18) in the House Of Commons the real reasons for the reduced number of vaccines in April, explaining, “In the last week, we’ve had a batch of 1.7 million doses delayed because of the need to retest its stability”, as reported by Sky News.

He continued, “Events like this are to be expected in a manufacturing endeavour of this complexity, and this shows the rigour of our safety checks. And we have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India“.

There have been rumours of a block on vaccine exports by India’s government, and it is understood that the delayed supply from the Serum Institute totals five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and has been delayed for as much as four weeks the BBC said.

In a letter to local health leaders on Wednesday, the NHS has warned of a month-long “significant reduction” in the weekly supply of vaccines, and during April, there are around 12 million people in the UK who require second doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but Mr Hancock said, “These second doses can’t be delayed as they have to be delivered within 12 weeks of the first dose”.

A spokesperson for the Serum Institute said, “Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India”.

The Health Secretary reiterated that the UK still remains on course to offer a first vaccine dose to the top nine priority groups – including all over-50s – by the middle of next month, as well as vaccinating all UK adults by the end of July. He added, “I also want to clear up some rumours that have been circulating, and give people reassurance, there will be no weeks in April with no first doses. There will be no cancelled appointments as a result of supply issues – second doses will go ahead as planned”. _______________________________________________________

