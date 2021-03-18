Matt Hancock Admits The Real Reason Behind Reduced Vaccine Numbers

Chris King
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs today (Thursday 18) in the House Of Commons the real reasons for the reduced number of vaccines in April, explaining, “In the last week, we’ve had a batch of 1.7 million doses delayed because of the need to retest its stability”, as reported by Sky News.

He continued, “Events like this are to be expected in a manufacturing endeavour of this complexity, and this shows the rigour of our safety checks. And we have a delay in a scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India“.

There have been rumours of a block on vaccine exports by India’s government, and it is understood that the delayed supply from the Serum Institute totals five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and has been delayed for as much as four weeks the BBC said.

In a letter to local health leaders on Wednesday, the NHS has warned of a month-long “significant reduction” in the weekly supply of vaccines, and during April, there are around 12 million people in the UK who require second doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but Mr Hancock said, “These second doses can’t be delayed as they have to be delivered within 12 weeks of the first dose”.




