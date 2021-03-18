Marvel Comics to debut first gay teen Captain America.

AARON Fischer represents the first LGBTQ character to pick up Cap’s shield in the 80-year history of the comic.

Described as ‘the Captain America of the Railways’ the character is a heroic teen determined to protect fellow runaways and the homeless.

Marvel Comics said it is “proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero”.

‘The United States of Captain America’ is a limited series which sees Steve Rogers join forces with Captain Americas of the past — Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker — on a road trip across America to find his stolen shield.

The series is written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, and follows the team as they come across all sorts of people from all walks of life who’ve stepped up in the spirit of Captain America to protect their communities.

Joshua Trujillo, who has written the debut issue introducing Fischer, said the character is “inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life”.

He said Fischer stands for the oppressed and the forgotten, and added that he hopes his debut story “resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes”.

