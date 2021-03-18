MARAUDING monkeys chase woman off a roof in India.

A horde of marauding monkeys has tragically chased a woman off a roof in India as she was playing badminton with her friends. The 21-year-old woman known as G. Sirisha had been involved in a game of badminton with her friends when a group of monkeys descended on the terrace, in the Warangal district of Telangana in South India.

At first Sirisha and her friends attempted to scare away the monkeys, but this was not working and group began to panic. As the group began to fear for their safety and thought they would be attacked, Sirisha panicked and tried to flee from the rooftop. Sadly, though according to News Meter India, Sirisha tragically fell from the roof as the group fled.

The 21-year-old Sirisha was a Master of Computer Applications graduate who had been undertaking professional training in the south Indian district whilst living with friends in the apartment. Tragically she died on March 10 after she fell.

Sirisha suffered from multiple injuries during the fall and was found dead. An investigation into her death has been launched by local police.

Whilst attacks by monkeys are not completely unheard of they are at least rare.

