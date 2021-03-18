A MAN and woman have been arrested by Guardia Civil in Leon for their alleged involvement in the violent death of a 20-year-old woman.

The events took place yesterday evening, Wednesday, March 18, in the town of Cembranos.

-- Advertisement --



The relationship between the detainees and the victim is not yet known, but her body was found at their home, where they were also arrested.

The Guardia Civil is handling the case as voluntary manslaughter and an autopsy is being carried out to determine the cause of death and whether it had anything to do with drugs.

The victim worked in a brothel in the area, according to different press sources, and was at the home of the detainees when they called the 112 emergency services at around 10.15pm saying that a woman was unwell. When paramedics arrived, they found the woman was dead and alerted the Guardia Civil. The coroner authorised the removal of the body approximately an hour later.

Secrecy has been imposed on the case.

Meanwhile, in Valencia, a man, 22, was arrested by National Police for holding a woman, whose services he had requested as an escort, against her will, and sexually abusing her.

His friends untied her, allowing her to flee the house in the Patraix area, which led to an argument in which furniture was broken.

The police report that the woman was forced into the house, tied to a chair and her mouth was taped by the man, who then took off the tape to force her to perform oral sex.

The man allegedly told her he was not going to pay her. When his friends saw his behaviour, they asked him to let her go, but he refused and they began fighting. At one point he left the room and they untied her. The detainee has a criminal record.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man and woman arrested for the death of a prostitute”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.