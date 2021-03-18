Malaga Port Set to Allow Offices in Muelle Heredia

THE Port of Malaga is set to allow new offices in its Muelle Heredia.

Officials at Malaga Port said they would allow offices in the Muelle Heredia.

The Port plans to begin clearing the land at Muelle Heredia to build several offices, including one for the Customs headquarters.

The Tax Agency headquarters, will be relocated near the entrance to the port area in front of the Alameda de Colon, meanwhile a second tender will be opened to build and manage the San Andres nautical marina.

The San Andres marina will include a sailing school, as well as restaurant area, small businesses, a docking area and a dry dock.

The news comes after it was announced Malaga would be receiving its first megayacht marina.

The area at Pier One, which had until recently been home to smaller yachts, has now been cleared ready for work to start on a megayacht marina in Malaga’s port area.

Works to create the marina will include building two breakwaters to prevent motion within the marina, one measuring 30 metres long and the other 50 metres long.

Once complete, the marina will be able to host up to 31 yachts of between 30 and 100 metres in length, while a 745 square metre building will also be opened to serve as a reception and services building. A luxury restaurant is also planned in a building in the area.

The marina is hoped to attract large megayachts to the Costa del Sol.

