Málaga Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Quad Bike Theft

MÁLAGA National Police Arrest Three People, Including A 16-Year-Old Boy, For The Theft Of A Quad Bike



National Police officers in Málaga arrested three people in the city on March 11 relating to the theft and reception of an electric quad bike that had been reported stolen 4 days earlier.

One of the three arrested was a 16-year-old boy, who was the one suspected of stealing the quad bike from the victim’s home, and the other two persons were a couple, both aged 26, one of Spanish nationality, and the other Algerian, who were the intended buyers of the stolen property.

In a statement, the police told how the investigation was initiated on March 7, after the police received a call from a person reporting the theft of the quadbike from the courtyard of his home, without using the keys.

The investigating police officers quickly learned of a similar bike being shown on a social media network and made contact with the person owning the account, and that way obtained their telephone contact number, and subsequently, the couple now in possession of it, told the police the identity of the 16-year-old boy who had sold them the stolen bike.

The couple admitted to buying stolen goods and were arrested for receiving stolen property, and the minor was arrested on suspicion of robbery with force, while the quad bike was returned to its rightful owner, who came with the keys and took the bike home.

A full report on the investigation has been placed before the Málaga Police Investigating Court, and the minor was brought to the attention of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by Spanish daily publication malagahoy.es.

