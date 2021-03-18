EARLIER this year, Spanish clothing retailer Mango confirmed its commitment to being part of a more responsible fashion industry by innovative use of sustainable processes.

Its new denim collection saved 30 million litres of water and appealed not just to men or women but was rolled out for children as well.

Now as part of its recognition that things have changed since the onset of the pandemic it is now launching its second new sporting line which is adapted to the growing need to wear more comfortable clothing for being at home and for practising sport.

-- Advertisement --



One of the key new features is that there are no knitted garments; instead, seamless finishes and lightweight fabrics predominate, which are combined with comfortably styled garments.

The collection is designed to be worn for a wide range of sports disciplines related to physical and mental well-being including yoga, dance, meditation and pilates, as well as running.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lower impact, a better world campaign from Mango”.