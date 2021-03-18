Legal Battle Sees Irish Language Headstone Installed in English Churchyard

LEGAL battle sees Irish language headstone installed in an English churchyard.

An Irish woman’s family have finally won a legal battle to allow them to place an Irish language message on her headstone in a UK cemetery. The family were even able to get the headstone placed in the cemetery in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Margaret Keane sadly died in July 2018 when he was 73 years old. Her relatives had wanted her gravestone to carry the message “In ár gcroíthe go deo”, which means in our hearts forever. Margaret is buried at St Giles burial ground in Exhall, Coventry, and the simple message has caused much legal controversy.

The family have finally won the legal battle though after the Court of Arches of the Church of England in Canterbury ruled on the case and said that the inscription would be allowed without any translation.

The family took to Twitter to celebrate the “poignant end” to the battle and tweeted, “On this St Patrick’s Day sees mums headstone finally installed, today may mum finally rest in eternal peace,”

In a further tweet the family explained the significance of the headstone to them and the Irish community. They tweeted and said, “installing the headstone is not just symbolic for us as a grieving family, it’s symbolic to the Irish community because it united behind us.”

