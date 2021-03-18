La Garnatilla Gains its First Sports Centre

MOTRIL Council has announced that La Garnatilla has gained its first sports centre.

The Mayor of Motril, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, said La Garnatilla now has a sports centre.

Mayor Garcia Chamorro said the centre had been opened following nearly €90,000 in funding.

The council said: “It was a question of neighbourhood demand of this centre in Motril, which has been requested for many years by locals.”

The mayor of Motril went to see the centres, together with the Deputy Mayor for Public Works, Nicolas Navarro Diaz, the Deputy Mayor for Agriculture, Antonio Escamez and the Councillor for Surburbs, Angeles Lopez Cano.

Mayor Garcia Chamorro said: “We cannot forget that, along with the major works of the municipality, there are many others of lesser importance that are still great projects for many.”

Deputy Mayor Escamez said: “The council, supported by the Agricultural Employment Promotion Program, is carrying out a planned action that fulfils our commitment to the area.”

Meanwhile Councillor Lopez Cano said: “La Garnatilla has this modern and comfortable centre, because our suburbs are increasingly full of life and require that attention that the local government is paying them.”

