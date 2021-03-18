JAVEA town hall is assigning €1 million to local businesses and activities linked to fiestas and celebrations.

They will be in line for grants of between €2,000 and €3,000, announced Javea’s mayor Jose Chulvi.

These also apply to firms with more than 10 employees which are not included in the Parentesis scheme but have suffered the coronavirus crisis’ evident economic consequences.”

-- Advertisement --



The €1 million will come entirely from municipal funds and is independent from, but compatible with, the Generalitat’s Plan Resistir.

It pays “special attention” to the fiestas sector as well as businesses whose earnings depend on private celebrations like weddings and children’s parties.

The town hall’s list ranged from clothes shops to haberdashers, bakeries and beauty salons, prompting Chulvi to explain that was a “very different” allocation.

“This is for those who are able to work but, because of the present circumstances, find little demand for their products or services,” the mayor said.

“It focuses particularly on small businesses that have suffered but are so important for our towns.”

With these grants of between €2,000 and €3,000 Javea town hall wants to provide help towards the day-to-day outgoings of businesses whose takings have been drastically reduced, Chulvi continued.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Javea’s ‘very different’ allocation.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.