HUNDREDS gather in Liverpool park to celebrate St Patrick’s day during lockdown.

Huge crowds gathered in Liverpool’s Sefton Park in order to celebrate St Patrick’s Day despite the UK being in a national lockdown and gatherings not being permitted. Huge crowds gathered at the park despite dozens of police officers arriving at the park to break up the groups.

A police helicopter was seen flying overhead and police vehicles were present in the area too. A total of 43 people were fined by police as they did not leave the park when asked to and a further person was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

A police dispersal order was issued in the area and Merseyside police were shocked at the number of COVID 19 regulation breaches.

Chief inspector Karl Baldwin said, ‘Such blatant disregard of the Covid-19 regulations, which are in place to protect our communities, will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police.

‘We are still in a national lockdown and large gatherings, either indoors or outdoors, are currently not permitted under the current rules which state that you can only mix outdoors with one other person outside your household or support bubble.

‘Now, more than ever, people should be taking heed of the regulations, so that infection rates can continue to drop, and we can meet the criteria necessary for easing lockdown in the upcoming weeks and months.

‘We know that adhering to the rules over the past year and not seeing family and friends has been really difficult but we all need to pull together and follow the rules as such reckless behaviour now will put any future easing of the lockdown rules in jeopardy.’

It is possible that many of the flouters were students as the park is located near to university halls of residence.

