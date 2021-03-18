Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan Kills Nine People.

NINE people onboard a special forces helicopter were killed on Wednesday, March 17, after it crash-landed in Behsud district, Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement released today (March 18), the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said an MI -17 helicopter crashed killing four crew members and five Afghan security forces’ members.

According to the MoD, an investigation into the cause of the crash is being carried out. However, according to local officials in Maidan Wardak speaking to ArianaNews, the helicopter had been shot down.

In related news, three people were killed and 11 more have been wounded in a blast on a bus said to be carrying government employees in Sar-e-Kotal road in Kabul’s District 17 on Thursday, March 18. According to police, a bus carrying civilians was targeted in the explosion.

However, eyewitness reports claim that the bus had actually been carrying government employees, stating that a 4Runner and a Coaster type vehicles were destroyed in the blast. Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said a woman was among the dead and nine other people were wounded in the attack in the city’s north. On Monday, March 15, another bus carrying government employees was hit by a bomb in the city, which killed five people – including four women.

Among the women tragically killed, one of them was believed to be pregnant. A child was also said to be killed in the explosion in downtown Kabul. According to Tolo News, the bus was carrying employees of two government ministries. Thirteen civilians were also wounded in the explosion. Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan Kills Nine People”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.