GRANADA CF Qualify For Europa League Quarter-Finals even after losing the leg against Molde



The European dream of Granada CF continues as they qualified this evening (Thursday 18) for the last eight of the Europa League, losing 2-1 against Norway’s Molde FK on the night, in Budapest, but winning 3-2 on aggregate.

From the start, Granada were not sitting back, and their Brazilian start Robert Kenedy came very close in the opening minutes, and similarly, Eirik Andersen, missed a golden opportunity for Molde, when he was in a clear position to score, before Granada defender Jesús Vallejo scored an own-goal while trying to clear a lateral cross from the incisive Marcus Pedersen, to give the Norwegians hope after 29 minutes.

Portuguese goalkeeper, Rui Silva, prevented the Norwegians from leveling the tie with a great save after a point-blank shot from Eirik Hestad, while a header from the Frenchman Maxime Gonalons and then with a crossed shot from an active Kenedy, both came close to extending Granada’s overall lead.

The second half saw Rui Silva earning his salary in foiling several dangerous attempts on goal from the Nordics through Eirik Andersen, Icelandic Bjorn Sigurdarsson and Fredrik Aursnes, with the Portuguese stopper making a crucial save from the Ivorian, Datro Fofana.

Then it was the Molde goalkeeper, Linde’s turn to make a fine save from a point-blank shot from Granada’s Venezuelan, Yangel Herrera, but eventually, it was left to veteran forward Roberto Soldado to secure the Rojiblancos’ pass into the last eight, scoring with a perfect header that made it 1-1 in 72nd minute.

Molde took the victory 2-1 on the night thanks to a penalty goal from Eirik Hestad in the 90th minute, but it is the club from Andalucía who go through to the draw for the quarter-finals.

