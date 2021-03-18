Fuel-Laden Ryanair Plane Catches Fire in Prestwick Airport Hangar

FUEL-LADEN Ryanair plane allegedly catches fire in Prestwick Airport hangar during testing for a leaky tank.

Engineers luckily escaped when a Ryanair plane loaded with fuel accidentally caught fire whilst testing was being carried out for a leaky tank. Allegedly workers descended into complete panic as a Ryanair B737 which contained 14 tons of fuel, saw its wing catch fire at the hangar of Prestwick airport.

Workers quickly tried to tackle the fire but the extinguisher failed and they had to find a second device. According to The Sun a source told them that, “This was as near a miss as you can get and could have been a total disaster.

“If the fuel tanks had ignited it would have blown the place to smithereens.”

The fire occurred on Wednesday, March 8 inside the hangar which is run by Prestwick aircraft maintenance.

A Ryanair spokeswoman explained that the wing had not actually caught fire and said that, “There was a minor incident and all safety and reporting procedures were followed.

“There was no risk to staff at any time nor any damage to the aircraft.”

