Fraudster cons 10 online victims across the UK out of £34,000.

A CONMAN who used multiple emails, bank accounts and different aliases to swindle 10 victims out of a total of £34,821 has been jailed.

The victims across the United Kingdom were contacted by conman David Aves after they looked to purchase a number of farming machinery online.

The con, between November 2019 and November 2020, saw the victims handing over thousands of pounds online to Aves for tractors, diggers and machinery, but the machines never arrived.

One victim responded to an advert placed online in which a tractor was offered for sale.

Aves. 62, contacted him under an alias name and convinced him to pay money online for that machine and another. The victim paid a sum total of £12,000, but never received any of the machines despite assurances that they would be delivered.

In nine of the ten incidents, Aves gave excuses as to why the product couldn’t be delivered or collected, before ceasing contact with the victim.

He used different aliases, six different bank accounts, five mobile phone numbers and two different email addresses, but was never met in person by any of the victims.

Victims reported the offences to the police and officers from Nottinghamshire Police were able to identify Aves by linking him to the bank accounts that had received the victims’ money.

Aves of Ragdale Road in Bulwell pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook from the force’s Economic Crime & Cyber Unit said: “Aves managed to convince 10 different victims, which shows how easy it is to become the victim.

“We work hard to protect the residents of Nottinghamshire and across the United Kingdom from fraud, because they deserve not to have their hard-earned money taken away from them under false pretenses.

“I would encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience to come forward and talk to us.

