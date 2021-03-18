Former Footballer Carlos Aranda Reportedly Arrested In Málaga Marijuana Trafficking Operation

Former Footballer Carlos Aranda Reportedly Arrested In Málaga Marijuana Trafficking Operation. CREDIT: Guardia Civil

FORMER Footballer Carlos Aranda Reportedly Arrested In Marijuana Trafficking Operation in Málaga province

Former footballer Carlos Aranda, is reportedly one of five men arrested in the Guardia Civil’s ‘Chaparro’ operation, according to sources close to the operation, as a result of which, a criminal organisation involved in a large-scale indoor marijuana cultivation operation was dismantled in the province of Málaga.

The investigation was reportedly initiated several months ago after the police learned of the existence of a criminal network specialising in the indoor cultivation of marijuana in homes in the towns of  Antequera, Alcaucín, and Periana.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said that the organisation, made up of Spanish nationals, used several homes, all with the infrastructure, means, and adequate systems for the cultivation of plantations, also illegally connected to the electricity grid, where they could grow hundreds of plants in the different stages of growth, then, later on, distributing it gradually.

The Guardia Civil operation included five property searches, during which the investigating officers discovered around 700 marijuana plants, almost €20,000 in cash, six vehicles, computer equipment, mobile phones, and various documents.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that five persons, including Carlos Aranda, have been arrested, charged with crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organization, fraudulent use of electricity, and possessing fake documents.


Aranda, who holds the record as the Spanish player to play for the most football clubs ever, including Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Villareal, is also under investigation for his part in operation ‘Oikos’, where he is allegedly suspected of being involved in the fixing of First and Second Division matches in Spain.

He was previously investigated as being involved in a cocaine trafficking operation, accused of money laundering, a charge he was acquitted of.

