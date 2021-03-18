Farmers outraged over Real Madrid’s new sponsorship deal

FARMERS in Castilla y Leon are reportedly outraged with Real Madrid’s latest sponsorship agreement.

The Coordinator of Organizations of Farmers and Ranchers (COAG) agricultural organization of Castilla y Leon complained that Real Madrid has signed a sponsorship contract with the Meatless Farm, a British company which produces artificial meat, which they say could “ruin hundreds of farmers, many of them Real Madrid fans.”

According to the contract, the players will share their experience in reducing their consumption of meat.

They said that this “adds to the growing demonization of real meat with claims that denigrate it without providing any scientific evidence.”

As reported by National Spanish daily, 20 Minutos, COAG warns that the proliferation of this type of product may have socioeconomic consequences in the Spanish meat sector.

Sixty per cent of farmers are football fans and almost 33 per cent of football fans in Spain are Real Madrid fans.

They complain that the team, with 650 million followers worldwide, has not measured the socioeconomic consequences of the decision they have made, with messages which can influence their fans. They say it is and “unforgivable slip up for a club with the social dimensions of Real Madrid.”

They also accuse the team of “jumping on the bandwagon of the eco-friendly fashion while vilifying the traditional meat industry and forgetting that they have livestock farmers amongst their fans which may be affected by their decision.”

COAG has pointed out that other sectors may also be harmed, such as meat restaurants, although they have said that many players have always “enjoyed sizeable beef steaks.”

