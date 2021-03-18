Ex-England Defender Terry Fenwick Denies Headbutting Trinidad and Tobago Press Officer.

TERRY FENWICK, who made 20 appearances for the Three Lions, including at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, has denied accusations that he headbutted a press officer.

-- Advertisement --



The Trinidad and Tobago national team boss was accused of headbutting the team’s media director Shaun Fuentes before a press conference on Wednesday, March 17. Local media outlet wired868 reportedly heard Fenwick shouting “I told you I am not doing the f***ing interview once he is here” at the press officer before the alleged incident.

The 61-year-old former Crystal Palace, QPR and Tottenham defender, who enjoyed a 19-year career playing career, has been managed the Trinidad and Tobago team since January last year.

CNC3 posted a video online of what looked to be a heated row between Fenwick and Fuentes and reports say the altercation got physical between the pair on Wednesday morning.

However, Fenwick later told Newsday: “Don’t even go there. It is all rubbish and you will recognise all the areas it is coming from.”

Trinidad and Tobago FA have released a statement playing down the incident.

The statement read: “The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association wishes to state that following an incident at the senior team training session involving men’s national head coach Terry Fenwick and director of communications and team press officer Shaun Fuentes on Wednesday morning at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

“The matter has been addressed at a meeting involving the two individuals, team manager Adrian Romain and the normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad.

“The TTFA further advises that the matter was blown out of proportion as head coach Fenwick only chose to express his disapproval of a certain member of the media fraternity being present at a scheduled media briefing on the eve of the team’s departure for the Dominican Republic for the upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Guyana.

“Apologies were exchanged and Fenwick and Fuentes have since agreed to put the incident behind them and continue the focus on the team’s upcoming assignments in Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

“Both Fenwick and Fuentes proceeded to conduct themselves in a professional manner and subsequently hosted the media briefing before the media present at the venue.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ex-England Defender Terry Fenwick Denies Headbutting Trinidad and Tobago Press Officer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.